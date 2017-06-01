× Ft. Morgan police officer found dead in Westminster garage

WESTMINSTER — An off-duty police officer died Thursday after a shooting at his friend’s home, according to Fort Morgan police.

The body of Fort Morgan officer Chris Sandoval, 22, was found in the garage of a Westminster house at the 3400 block of 114th Circle around 2:40 a.m.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette where he was pronounced dead.

Sandoval was working an overnight shift in Fort Morgan Wednesday into Thursday, but was released early, about 10 p.m., to make up for extra hours worked, according to a press release.

Sandoval then visited the home of a friend in Westminster where the incident took place.

Authorities have not officially released the manner of the officer’s death but say they don’t believe there is any threat to the public.

There were people in the home at the time of the officer’s death and all are reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

Chief of Public Safety Paul Schultz said Sandoval was an outstanding addition to the force. “Chris was a great young officer, well respected and well thought of,” Schultz said. “He did a fine job and had a bright future here. This is a tragic loss for the city and the department, and obviously we’re devastated.”

Sandoval joined the Fort Morgan Police Department in October 2016 as the youngest member of the force. Continue to refresh this page as more details become available.