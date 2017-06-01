Ft. Collins officer who body slammed female student exonerated, returned to duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- The officer caught on camera body slamming a Colorado State University student has been "exonerated and returned to full duty," officials said Thursday.

A press release issued by the department said that an internal investigation cleared the officer, Randall Klamser, of any wrongdoing.

He was initially placed on paid administrative leave.

The internal investigation included interviews with Officer Klamser, four witness officers, and three citizen witnesses. The woman arrested was offered the opportunity to submit a statement, but declined to do so.

The department said the decision to initially place officer Randall Klamser on leave was over the public response to the video, which gained national attention, and was not disciplinary.

Several people have said the officer used excessive force, but police said 22-year-old Michaella Surat assaulted an officer, hitting and grabbing him by the throat before the 9-second video was taken on April 6.

Video shows Klamser throwing Surat, who is 5-foot-9 and 115 pounds according to information on her booking photo, to the ground face first and has been shared thousands of times.

The Fort Collins police chief had said the video was taken out of context and that officers were wearing body cameras.

Fort Collins Police Services said they will release the officer body camera videos from the arrest, but not until after the District Attorney’s prosecution has concluded.

Surat was arrested on charges of third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer.

Surat's attorney said she suffered a concussion, cuts and bruises. He calls the procedure used "disturbing."