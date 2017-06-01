Former FBI Director James Comey to testify in Senate on June 8

WASHINGTON — Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate intelligence committee on June 8 about the investigation into possible coordination between the campaign of President Donald Trump and Russian officials.

Comey is also expected to address his private conversations with Trump, where the president reportedly asked him to kill his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey will testify in open session beginning at 8 a.m. MDT, followed by a closed session around 11 a.m., the committee announced.