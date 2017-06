AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue fought and contained a fire at 2166 S. Joplin Way Thursday afternoon, rescuing one person.

Update 2166 S Joplin Way, fire under control, 1 patient rescued by firefighters transported to local area hospital, #aurorafire pic.twitter.com/HNzyib5CzW — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) June 1, 2017

Officials tweeted a video and information about the fire at about 4:30 p.m., saying that the person involved in the fire was transported to a local hospital.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown and no identification has been provided.