Chris Bell co-owner Port Side shows us how to make Fancy Toast.

Fancy fun toast is all the rage between avocado toast and various cheese toasts. Apparently avo toast is to blame for Millennials not being able to buy a home.

Avocado toast with radish and togarashi.

Sliced Grateful bread country batard

Garlic oil

Mashed Avocado with salt and pepper

Sliced radish tossed in lemon juice

Topped with sea salt and togarashi