Family of fuel tanker driver thanks CDOT workers for saving him from fire, explosion on I-25

The family of the fuel tanker driver is thanking workers from the Colorado Department of Transportation for rushing to help him after the vehicle caught fire on Interstate 25 on Wednesday.

The family released the following statement:

“The family of Henry Dominguez wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received. “We would like to express our gratitude to the emergency responders and staff at Swedish Hospital. We especially want to thank the CDOT workers who selflessly rushed towards the burning truck to help get Henry to safety. “Our family is so thankful we will be able to take Henry home with us again. “Until Henry is released from the hospital, the family is asking for privacy and will not be making any further statements to the media.”

Dominquez but remains hospitalized at Swedish Medical Center.

A witness captured video of the moment Dominguez jumped out of the burning vehicle.

You can see a CDOT worker rush to help him as the flames continued to spread through the vehicle and across the asphalt.

A second CDOT worker also helped. The workers were on maintenance patrol on the interstate.

They were all able to get away from the fuel tanker before it exploded.

CDOT has not released the names of the workers who helped the driver but shared a photo.

The fuel tanker is operated by Reynolds Transport Company (D.B.A. Layne Transport in Colorado.)

The tanker caught fire and exploded on I-25 a little before noon. The highway was completely shut down in both directions between Orchard Road and Belleview Avenue for several hours.

All lanes in both directions reopened early Thursday morning.