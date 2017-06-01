New Crepe menu at Wystone’s Tea Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What better way to spend a nice Summer's day with some friends than with delicious crepes and a cup of tea? You can do that at Wystone's Cafe. Wy Livingston, Founder of Wystone's World Teas, joined us to tell us all about her new crepe menu.

Wystone's has a great offer for our viewers: the first 20 customers to purchase a tea from their new website can use the promo code "WISE BEST" to get 20% off an order of $20 or more. Just head to Wystones.com to make your purchase.

Wystone's Northfield Event Center is located at 4880 Havana Street. You can call them at (303)371-8186. Wystone's Tea Cafe is in the heart of Belmar at 7150 West Alaska Drive.