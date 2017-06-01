Dougco K-9 passes away after 7 years of service

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A K-9 officer who served with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office passed away on Wednesday, officials announced.

K-9 Borris retired in 2012 after serving for seven years.

“Borris served Douglas County from March 2005 to October 2012 without fear or reservation,” Friends of Douglas County K-9 stated on Facebook.

Borris served as a member of the patrol division and the SWAT team, according to the group.

“He made our community safer and will always be a hero and live on in our hearts,” officials said.

The group said Borris fought cancer “valiantly” during the last year of his life.

“He will be greatly missed,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.