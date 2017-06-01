Homeless man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting CU Boulder library employee

BOULDER, Colo. — A female employee at Norlin Library at CU Boulder was sexually assaulted by a transient man Thursday, according to Boulder Police.

Just after 5:50 p.m., police announced they arrested a suspect in the assault.

The employee met the suspect within the past week and exchanged contact information with him but she was not expecting the man to stop by the library. He ran away after the incident.

The suspect was identified as Lamin Njie, a 23-year-old black male who is 6-foot-1, 165 pounds.

Njie has a criminal history of identity theft, trespassing, forgery and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information about this crime or Njie’s whereabouts is asked to call CUPD Dispatch at 303-492-6666.