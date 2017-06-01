Children’s robes recalled over federal flammability standard violation

Kreative Kids Inc. is recalling thousands of children’s robes because the robes don’t meet federal flammability standards.

No injuries or incidents have been reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The 100-percent polyester, hooded robes were sold in eight different styles in sizes 4-6 and 7-9.

Purple elephant, lion, pink bear, lady bug, blue puppy, duck, monkey, and princess cat styles are included in this recall.

The recalled children’s robes were sold between September 2013 and April 2017 through Amazon.com and in specialty stores in California, Iowa, New York, Ohio and Texas.

You can contact Kreative Kids for a full refund.