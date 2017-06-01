Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 200 professional, amateur and student artists will return to Larimer Square for the 15th annual Denver Chalk Art Festival this weekend. With more than 200,000 attendees, the Denver Chalk Art Festival is one of the most unique and vibrant celebrations of art in the Mile High City. Over the course of the free, two-day festival, artists work on their hands and knees to transform Larimer Square into a street museum while festival-goers enjoy live music, fabulous food and refreshing beverages. The festival kicks off on Saturday, as the artists dig into their work, this year the Denver Chalk Art Festival is presented by LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil and will happen under hundreds of butterflies flying overhead. On Sunday, the final day of the festival begins with Chalk and Chakras sponsored by CorePower Yoga, a free yoga class open to yogis and novices alike - bring a mat and join the artists for sun salutations and downward dogs in the company of masterpieces. The festival concludes on Sunday, with an award ceremony from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Denver Chalk Art Festival is produced by Larimer Arts Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting arts awareness and education in Denver through interactive cultural events and cooperative art programming for emerging artists.