If you love beer, and ice cream, how do you know which ice cream goes best with which beer?

You can learn how to pair your favorite ice cream with beer from the Denver Beer Company.

Folks can come try them at the Sun Drenched Music Fest on June 3rd from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to ice cream and beer there will be live music all day including headliners Pimps of Joytime and Magic Giant, craft beer, food trucks, bouncy castle, sand volleyball, yard games and lots more fun.