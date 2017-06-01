71-year-old veteran receives high school diploma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Abraham Lincoln High School class of 2017 had a very special graduate Thursday as a 71-year-old veteran walked the stage with the students.

David Shuker enlisted after his junior year in 1963 in order to help his family financially. Because he was forced to drop out he never got his high school diploma.

The vet celebrated his graduation with the class of 2017 at the University of Denver's Ritchie Center.

Shuker received his diploma thanks to a program called "Operation Recognition, a group that gives diplomas to eligible vets over the age of 60 who left high school early to enlist.