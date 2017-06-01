Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 35th Annual Highlands Street Fair will take place Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. in Highlands Square (32nd Ave and Lowell Blvd.) This all ages event kicks off with a bike parade at 10 a.m., with prizes awarded for best bike decorations and costumes. Seven local bands will perform on three stages throughout the day. The Highlands Street Fair will also feature local vendors, adults-only beer garden, kids art area, food trucks and additional activities! For more information, visit www.highlands-square.com.