2 people injured in Denver shooting

DENVER — Two people were injured in a shooting early Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened about after 3 a.m. at West Fourth Avenue and South Inca Street.

Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition and police were possibly looking for a third victim. Their names, ages and gender weren’t released.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was released, but a white truck was last seen speeding off after the shots were fired.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.