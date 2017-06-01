1 in custody for attempted murder and kidnapping, 1 at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One suspect is in custody and another is at large following an attempted murder and kidnapping in the Stetson Hills area of Colorado Springs.

Trevor Thomas, 33, was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Tactical Enforcement Unit on Wednesday on the charges of Kidnapping and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

The alleged crime took place May 6 in the area of the 3800 block of Half Turn Road.

Police responded to reports of shots fired but the suspect fled before officers arrived. No one was injured in the shooting.

A second suspect was identified by police as 37-year-old Freddie Edwards Jr. and officials obtained an arrest warrant on the charges of Attempted First Degree Murder and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

Edwards is at-large and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call local police.