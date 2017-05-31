Why you should hire an attorney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When something serious happens to your car, you don't try to play mechanic and fix it yourself. So if you get hurt in a serious car accident, why would you try to play attorney and handle the case yourself? In today's Legal Minute, Colorado's Best Attorney Phil Harding explains why it pays to have someone on your side.

Have you ever thought, "I've been injured in a car wreck, should I hire an attorney?" Instead, you need to look at it like, "I'm having chest pains, should I see a doctor?" The answer to both questions is of course. Unless you work with insurance companies daily, you will have no idea what to do in a case, what information to provide, what's a good settlement, or should you take your case to trial.