DENVER — Westbound Evans Avenue was closed early Wednesday morning because of a water main break.

The road was closed in the West 1600 block between Pecos and South Tejon streets. One eastbound lane was also shut down.

Traffic was diverted onto Pecos to West Pacific Place to Tejon then back onto Evans.

Denver Water crews were sent to the scene to shut off the water and to make repairs to the 8-inch main. It’s not known when the road would fully reopen.