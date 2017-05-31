Video: Man jumps from burning fuel tanker on I-25 in Denver Tech Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video shot by a witness shows a man jumping out of the passenger side of a burning fuel tanker as the flames began to spread. The man immediately rolled on the ground.

In the video, you can see him try to get up and fall back to the ground.

Another man rushed toward the burning tanker to help the man on the ground.

It appeared the good Samaritan was patting the man's clothes -- it's not clear if his clothes were on fire.

The man from the tanker stood up, then fell down again, but was able to hobble away from the wreckage.

The extent of his injuries are not knows.