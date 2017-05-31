VA secretary transparent about department’s ongoing troubles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – In a rare public appearance Wednesday, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, David Shulkin, opened up with a candid press conference regarding his department’s ongoing troubles.

Shulkin classified his department as being in “critical condition” requiring transparency.

“This is the time to address these chronic problems” Shulkin said.

Suicides

One of the big issues remains veterans' suicides – 20 a day according to the Secretary. “Of the 20 vets committing suicide, six are in the VA system and 14 are not,” Shulkin said.

Wait times

Shulkin said veterans wait over 60 days for primary care at 30 plus sites nationwide. In Colorado, Alamosa’s VA site is considered the worst at 16 days.

A new website is available that allows veterans to track how long it might take to get an appointment.

A new hotline will launch Thursday, June 1 that veterans can call and report problems as well. That number is 855-948-2311.

Waste and abuse

The Secretary did not specifically mention the Aurora VA Hospital, which was supposed to open three years ago and is now over $1 billion over budget. He did however mention a new commission tasked with exposing abuse in the VA.

Firing bad employees

We have previously reported how at least one VA worker in Denver stayed on his job after being caught shooting up drugs, the secretary implying it has gotten worse.

“We have to wait more than a month to fire a psychiatrist who was caught using pornography on his iPad while seeing his patient,” Shulkin seemed to say with disgust.

Shuklin suggested more money in the budget, more accountablitiy, and new congressional laws will improve conditions going forward.