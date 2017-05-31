Breaking News: Massive fire shuts down I-25, watch live

Title Nine takes you into the summer

Posted 11:34 am, May 31, 2017, by

Whether you hike, run or do water sports this summer Title Nine has you covered. Our fitness expert Joana Canals checked out all the latest styles available in stores and online right now. Shorts are hot, hot, hot this season so they brought in all the latest made for specific sports. Title Nine has stores in Cherry Creek, Boulder and Colorado Springs.