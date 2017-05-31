Take a Ride on the Georgetown Loop Railroad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't let your kids waste the whole Summer inside on the couch, take them on an adventure of a lifetime instead! The Georgetown Loop Railroad has been hosting families and creating memories for more than 40 years, and now it's your turn to take a ride. Tom Hill of the Historic Georgetown Loop Railroad joined us this morning along with some actors that are going to add fun to the daily train rides

Call Georgetown Loop Railroad now to get your tickets and plan your ride at (888)456-6777. You can also see more information and book online at GeorgetownLoopRR.com. Everybody gets $10 off the first train out of Silverplume at 10am every day. And you can get $5 off every other train ride if you mention Colorado's Best.