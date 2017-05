ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect was shot after a carjacking on Wednesday morning, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The carjacking happened at Dry Creek Road and South Willow Way, just west of Interstate 25. The victim is believed to be OK, officials said.

The condition of the person who was shot was not known.

Dry Creek Road was closed in both directions between South Quebec and South Yosemite streets for the investigation.