Summer of Fun Deal: Save Big on Hopefest 2017 Tickets

The promoters describe it as: One Day, One Stage, Ten Huge Bands, and 5,000 of your Closest Friends. But Hopefest 2017 isn't your typical music festival. In addition to being a great celebration of music, it's also bringing a message of love, while encouraging the crowd to share the hope that lies in each one of us. Hopefest Owner Andy Garcia, Social Media and Marketing Director Rachel Kuhl, and Aaron Watkins from the band Random Hero joined us this morning to tell us more about Hopefest.

Hopefest is Saturday, June 10 at Centennial Park Amphitheater. The tickets are already cheap, but we want to give our viewers an even bigger discount on them: If you visit our Colorado's Best Deals page right now, you can get a general admission ticket to Hopefest for only $20!