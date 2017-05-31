Pandas International Gets a Financial Boost from Slickdeals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of Colorado's best non-profits is on a mission to save a magnificent animal, the endangered giant panda. There are only an estimated 2,200 giant pandas left in the world. Littleton-based Pandas International provides public awareness and education, support for research, habitat preservation and enhancement, and assistance to giant panda centers. And they're about to get a big financial boost from a charity initiative called Slickdeals Gives Back. Greg Boudewijn is the Chief Operating Officer of Slickdeals, and Suzanne Braden is the Director and CEO of Pandas International.

If you'd like to help support Pandas International, visit PandasInternational.org. And if there's a non-profit you'd like to nominate for the Slickdeals Gives Back Program, you can do so at Slickdeals.net/Giving.