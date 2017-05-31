LeBron James’ Los Angeles home vandalized with racial slur

LOS ANGELES — A racial slur was painted on the game of a home belonging to the Celveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James on Wednesday morning, Los Angeles Police Department officials told KTLA.

Officers responded about 6:45 a.m. on a call of the spray-painted slur at the residence. Police did not give an address but confirmed it belongs to the three-time NBA champion.

A police spokesman told the station that by the time officers arrived, the slur had been painted over.

The property manager was notified and the incident is under investigation, police said.

James and the defending champion Cavaliers open the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Oakland, Calif., against the Golden State Warriors.