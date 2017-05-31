Lamar’s Donuts delivered by drone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Look! Up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane...

It's actually a drone carrying donuts.

Lamar's Donuts and the Denver Salvation Army teamed up Wednesday, getting ready to celebrate National Donut Day on Friday by making some very special donut deliveries.

They did that with a drone. First stop, the Denver Police Department, no kidding.

Second stop, the Denver Fire Department Station Number one on Colfax. After that, it was off to the 16th Street Mall, where the drone dropped boxes of Lamar's Donuts were handed out to anyone who wanted to eat one.

"National Doughnut Day started in 1938 as a fundraiser for Chicago's Salvation Army.

Their goal was to help those in need during the Great Depression, and to honor The Salvation Army "Lassies" of World War I, who served doughnuts to soldiers," according to Wikipedia.

We are still a few years away from actual drone-delivered doughnuts, but until then, keep looking up.