JetBlue to test facial recognition for boarding

NEW YORK — JetBlue wants to be able to scan passengers’ faces instead of taking passes to make the boarding process quicker.

The airline will begin testing its new facial recognition kiosks next month for flights from Boston to Aruba.

A passenger will step up to a camera and the kiosk will compare the facial scan to the passenger’s passport photo in the U.S. Customs database.

A screen above the camera will confirm if the photos match and the passenger is cleared to board.

JetBlue is working with SITA, a tech company that specializes in air travel and products such as its robotic check-in kiosks.

The airline said it won’t have access to passenger photos — only SITA will. SITA said it will not store the photos.

Delta Air Lines also plans to test face-scanning technology for passengers to check in their luggage.

This summer, the airline will have four kiosks at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.