Interstate 25 is shut down in both directions between Orchard Road and Belleview Avenue due to a massive fire in the roadway.

The fire broke out sometime before noon.

It’s not clear what is burning or what sparked the fire.

Crews were putting water on the flames at 12:05 p.m.

E, F & R light rail service shut down between Dry Creek & Belleview due to fire on I25. Use alt transportation, info https://t.co/EYH5HyP8Br — RTD (@RideRTD) May 31, 2017

The smoke was visible from miles away.

