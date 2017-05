Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HopeFest 2017

It's a one day...one stage...music extravaganza! We're talking about ten, huge bands performing live at HopeFest 2017.

And, it' s going down at Centennial Park Amphitheater on Saturday, June 10th. Andy Garcia....the owner of HopeFest and Aaron Watkins...from Random Hero are here to tell us more.

https://www.thehopefest.com/