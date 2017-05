Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further than the High Fives Foundation Art & Action Fundraiser. Phunkshun Wear and Evo have joined forces to host this great event that helps support athletes suffering life-altering injuries through art.

The High Fives Foundation Art & Action Fundraiser is this weekend at the Evo store in Denver, located at 860 Broadway, from 7-10PM. For more information, check out the Evo Facebook page.