Hanging Lake Trail temporarily to close for maintenance

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Hanging Lake Trail and Hanging Lake exit 125 off Interstate 70 will be closed temporarily for trail work between midnight Sunday and midnight June 9.

Rocky Mountain Youth Corps crews will work with U.S. Forest Service personnel to remove hazard trees along the trail, build new rock steps to Sprouting Rock waterfall and construct barriers to protect resources.

“We are asking the public to please respect the temporary closure so the crews can get in and conduct some much-needed work,” district ranger Aaron Mayville said.

The temporary closure is for public safety reasons.