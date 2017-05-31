Fuel tanker fire melts RTD light rail tracks, shuts down lines

DENVER — The heat from a fuel tanker fire on Interstate 25 in the Denver Tech Center melted some of RTD’s light rail tracks nearby on Wednesday, South Metro Fire said.

The fire closed the E, F, and R light rail lines between the Belleview and Dry Creek stations, according to RTD. Bus shuttles are in place to get riders between stations.

Update: E, F, R remains shut down between Belleview & Dry Creek no eta. Two bus shuttles in place & more on the way. Expect major delays. — RTD (@RideRTD) May 31, 2017

Photos: Fuel tanker fire shuts down I-25 in Denver Tech Center

There is no estimated time of reopening for the light rail lines. It is expected to be closed for hours.

The fire shut down I-25 in both directions between Orchard Road and Belleview Avenue around noon on Monday.

The driver was injured but the extent of the injuries is not known. It is unknown when I-25 will reopen.

