Firestone businesses build special needs playground after school gets ripped off

DENVER — It’s hard to contain the excitement at the Inspiring Talkers center for special needs kids in Firestone.

They’re getting a helping hand from three businesses and will soon have a much needed playground.

The school contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers after a contractor took $15,000 raised by the community to build a fence to keep the children safe. The school said the fence fell apart weeks after it was installed and the contractor never showed up to fix it, but kept the money.

Teacher Robby Vickery said, “It is so important that they play outside because it helps with all parts of their growth.”

Dustin Baker of Baker Builders based in Frederick, heard about what happened and immediately decided to help the school by donating his services to fix the fence.

“They can’t come out here and play on a playground because somebody decided to take them for a dollar, and that just doesn’t resonate for me,” Baker said.

When Brian Houseman, owner of Blue Mountain Landscape learned about the project, he quickly joined in, donating his services.

Houseman’s team will bring in a tractor and create a beautiful and safe area for the playground.

“We jumped at the idea to come help these kids out,” Houseman said.

Baker told FOX31 he got a surprise when he showed up to pay for his materials.

Custom Fence and Supply in Longmont said “no charge.” They too wanted to help the kids at the school.

Teacher Kelsey Bosworth said everyone at the school is overwhelmed by so much concern for the children, “This means so much to them because so many people have given up on them in their lives.”

Parents told the Problem Solvers many of their children can’t play at many parks and the playground will make all of the difference for them this summer.

The equipment will be installed next week. The Problem Solvers will be there to capture the special moments as the children get to enjoy their new playground.