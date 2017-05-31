E-470 waiving tolls around I-25 fuel tanker fire

DENVER — E-470 is waiving tolls around the fuel tanker fire that shut down Interstate 25 in both directions from Orchard Road and Belleview Avenue on Wednesday.

E-470 will continue to waive the fees in both directions until I-25 fully reopens, according to CDOT.

E-470 is waiving tolls in response to the I-25 closure from Orchard to Belleview. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 31, 2017

There is no estimated time of reopening for I-25 which is creating “epic back-ups” around the area, according to CDOT.

RTD has shut down the E, F, and R light rail lines in both directions between the Southmoor and Dry Creek stations. Bus shuttles are in place, but RTD suggests that riders use alternate transportation.