Developers planning $225 million sports complex in Windsor

WINDSOR, Colo. — Developers have announced plans to build a $225 million sports park on about 413 acres of land three miles north of Windsor in northern Colorado.

The complex is expected to include 65 fields, including a major-league-size baseball park with a 10,000-person capacity, five high school and collegiate fields, 10 youth fields, four T-ball fields, 16 tournament baseball fields and 16 tournament softball fields, 12 multiuse fields and an additional 207 acres for commercial development.

A “Miracle Field” will also be built for players with disabilities.

“It will be the most advanced facility in the world, but with a throwback feel to it,” said Mike Billadeau, president and director of operations for Rocky Mountain Sports Park.

The complex will include an indoor training facility that could be utilized year-round. Organizers say they hope to hold tournaments in the complex, which will also include space for commercial development, with the possibility for hotels, shops and restaurants to build on the land.

Organizers said the sports park will create more than 50 full-time jobs in the first phase of the project, with additional seasonal employees, and the opportunity for employment after retail develops.

The hope is that the park will bring more than 100,000 annual visitors and more than 80,000 hotel room nights in a 14-week tournament season.

The project is expected to start construction between Sept. 1 and Oct. 1. The first phase is expected to be completed in fall 2018. The final phase is expected to be completed in spring 2019.