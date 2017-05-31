Denver’s Brain Tumor Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

May Is Brain Tumor Awareness

You never really learn about a cause until someone you love becomes affected by it. So, when Kathie got the phone call that her niece, Meagan had a brain tumor...her whole world just stopped.

Kathie isn't the only one got a call like that. There are over 140 different types of brain tumors.

Meagan, who's a brain tumor survivor and Jordan with the National Brain Tumor Society, who’s also a survivor, are here to tell their stories.

http://events.braintumor.org/denver-brain-tumor-walk/