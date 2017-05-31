Denver’s Brain Tumor Walk

May Is Brain Tumor Awareness
You never really learn about a cause until someone you love becomes affected by it. So, when Kathie got the phone call that her niece, Meagan had a brain tumor...her whole world just stopped.
Kathie isn't the only one got a call like that. There are over 140 different types of brain tumors.
Meagan, who's a brain tumor survivor and Jordan with the National Brain Tumor Society, who’s also a survivor, are here to tell their stories.
