Denver-based flour company issues recalls

DENVER — Ardent Mills is recalling several of its flour products after a recommendation from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

CFIA said flour and flour products made with certain loads of Canadian wheat might be contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

Ardent Mills said there have been no reports of anyone getting sick, but it’s issuing the recalls out of an abundance of caution. Most of the recalled products are sold in Canada.

The recalled products include:

Creative Baker: All-Purpose and Whole Wheat Flour

Brodie: Self Raising Cake and Pastry Flour

Golden Temple: No. 1 Fine Durum Atta Flour Blend, Atta Wheat Flour and Sooji Creamy Wheat

Purity: Wheatlets

Robin Hood: All Purpose Flour Original, Unbleached, Whole Wheat, Best for Bread Flour Homestyle White & Multigrain, Best for Blending, All Purpose Whole Wheat, Bread and Roll Mix Homestyle White, Easy Blend, All Purpose Flour, Original

Ardent Mills opened its U.S. headquarters in Denver in 2014. The company has more than 200 employees in Denver. It owns more than 40 facilities in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.