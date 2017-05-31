Custom Designs for your Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paula joined Jennifer with Window Wear to show us that they do so much more than windows! Even though their window coverings are really beautiful.

Shutters have become a nice piece of furniture for homes. You can even get motorized shutters than can shut on their own if you're not going to be home!

Window Wear's designers can come to your house and help you pick out custom wallpaper, shutters, window coverings, and furniture covers. They work with top designers in the industry to get the best styles and products around. You can come to their showroom to get ideas, too.

Call Jennifer at Window Wear today and schedule your free in-home consultation and estimate. And if you mention Colorado's Best, they'll give you a free cordless upgrade on select window coverings. To learn more, visit WindowWearCO.com, and call Window Wear to make an appointment at (720)285-2112. You can also visit their beautiful showroom at The Streets of Southglenn.