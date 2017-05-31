CU Boulder police sergeant charged with felony stalking

BOULDER, Colo. — A University of Colorado police sergeant has been charged with one count of felony stalking by the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, the school said Wednesday.

Michael Dodson, who has been placed on administrative leave, has worked for the department for 21 years. His age was not released nor were the circumstances surrounding the charge.

The department said the victim was another CU employee. When the department learned of the allegations, it asked the Longmont Police Department to investigate to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

“As chief, I have a duty to ensure the actions of all our employees are within policy and meet the expectations of our values,” said CU Boulder chief of police Ken Koch.

“When there are allegations of wrongdoing, we need to investigate those fully and be accountable for the findings. I am very concerned about the alleged conduct because it does not reflect the strong reputation of our department nor the character of our employees.”