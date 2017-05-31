× Colorado Springs police searching for shooting witness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Detectives are looking for a woman they believe witnessed an attempted homicide last week, the Colorado Springs Police Department said Wednesday.

On Friday, police responded to a shooting report on Delaware Drive and East Uintah Street. When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was shot.

Investigators say he was shot the previous night. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said they are looking for 27-year-old Amanda Minney, who they say witnessed the shooting.

Minney is described as a white female, 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, a daisy tattoo on her right wrist and an angel wing tattoo on her back.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.