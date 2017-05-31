CenturyLink Grants teacher’s wishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Traylor Academy teacher Keri Howard and her Minds on Innovation Class have a lot to celebrate! They were just awarded a $5,000 grant from CenturyLink's Teachers and Technology Program. It helps schools fund projects that advance student success through the innovative use of technology, and there's a lot of competition for it. Market Development Manager Brandon Yergey joined us to tell us more about the program.

If you'd like to apply for a CenturyLink Teachers and Technology Grant, you'll have to wait until Fall. Applications will be accepted between Oct. 1 - Jan. 12 at CenturyLink.com/TeachersandTechnology.