ATF offers $10,000 reward for information about recent gun store thefts

Thieves have stolen 45 firearms from three gun dealers in Colorado since April, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The ATF is now offering a reward of $10,000 for information about the recent gun store burglaries. Investigators believe the recent “smash and grab” thefts may be related.

According to the ATF:

On April 18, four or five masked suspects stole 22 handguns and rifles from the Springs Armory on Waynoka Road in Colorado Springs

On May 24, four suspects stole 11 handguns from the Triple J Armory on County Line Road in Littleton

On May 26, two suspects stole 12 semi-automatic rifles and handguns from Machine Gun Tours on Colfax Avenue in Lakewood.

If you know anything, call the ATF Tip Line at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867) or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

You don’t have to give your name.