Amazing drone video captures I-25 fuel tanker fire

DENVER -- Amazing drone video taken by a witness captured the fuel tanker fire that shut down Interstate 25 in both directions for several hours on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire shut down both directions of the interstate between Orchard Road and Belleview Avenue at about noon on Wednesday.

The driver was injured but the extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

Another video shot by a witness shows a man jumping out of the passenger side of the fuel tanker as the flames began to spread. The man immediately rolled on the ground.

Another man rushed toward the burning tanker to help the first man. The man from the tanker stood up, then fell down, but was able to hobble away from the wreckage.