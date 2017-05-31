× 3 men, teen girl charged in deadly home invasion in southeast Denver

DENVER — Three men have and a 15-year-old girl are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting during a home invasion in Denver.

Timothy Anderson, 27, was shot multiple times at a home in the 3900 block of South Spruce Street on May 17.

Now, three men have been charged with first degree murder.

The Denver district attorney’s office identified the suspects as 21-year-old Demond Hamilton, 18-year-old Keione Clark and 18-year-old DMarco Blake.

Hamilton was arrested on May 18 and Clark was arrested on May 27. They are being held without bond in Denver city jail, prosecutors said.

Blake was arrested on May 30 in Torrance, California, according to prosecutors. It is not known when he will be extradited back to Denver.

The 15-year-old girl has been charged with one count of accessory to crime, one count of second degree burglary, and one count of tampering with physical evidence. She was arrested on May 20.

Hamilton and Clark are both scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.