11 boats infested with invasive mussels intercepted in Colorado so far this year

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife want to remind people to check their boats.

The agency said 11 boats infested with zebra and quagga mussels have been intercepted so far this year.

Officials said these mussels are among the worst invasive species in the nation and they’re working to keep them out of Colorado waters.

Some recent infested boats were intercepted prior to launching at Blue Mesa, Boulder, Chatfield, Horsetooth and McPhee Reservoirs, officials stated.

The infested boats came to Colorado from Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, and Utah.

But don’t rush to blame tourists. Many of the boats intercepted are Colorado residents that take their boats out of state and then return home with invasive mussels attached, officials said.

The mussels can clog water infrastructure to homes, farms and businesses. They also reduce water quality, disrupt the food chain and harm fisheries, according to Parks and Wildlife.

State regulations require boaters to clean, drain and dry boats when entering and leaving any lake or reservoir.