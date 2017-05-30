Women-only screenings of ‘Wonder Woman’ sell out in Denver, Littleton

DENVER — Two “women-only” screenings of ‘Wonder Woman‘ scheduled this week in Denver and Littleton have both sold out, despite upsetting some male customers.

“Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night,” Alamo Drafthouse stated on its website. “The most iconic superheroine in comic book history finally has her own movie, and what better way to celebrate than with an all-female screening?”

Tickets for the women’s only event at the Sloan’s Lake location on June 5 and the Littleton location on June 7 were no longer available when we checked on Tuesday.

Initially, Alamo Drafthouse announced one women-only screening in Austin, Texas. When it sold out, the chain decided add more times and locations, including in Dallas, Washington and Denver.

We've added a 2nd screening of our WOMEN ONLY: WONDER WOMAN show here in Austin. Tickets are live now: https://t.co/P00kgkOogv pic.twitter.com/GGlzacIvmx — Alamo Drafthouse ATX (@drafthouse) May 25, 2017

It wasn’t long before men started complaining of discrimination in the comments on Twitter and Facebook. However, Alamo Drafthouse made it clear they weren’t bothered.

Officials said a portion of the proceeds from the women-only screenings in Denver and Littleton will be donated to the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.