Woman injured in deadly Firestone home explosion to be released from hospital

FIRESTONE, Colo. — Erin Martinez, the woman severely injured in the April 17 home explosion that killed her husband and brother, is set to be released from the hospital Wednesday, relatives tell FOX 31.

Martinez, a teacher at Mountain Range High School in Westminster, was airlifted to the hospital after the blast last month that leveled her home in the 6300 block of Twilight Avenue in Firestone.

The remains of her husband Mark Martinez and her brother Joey Irwin were found in the rubble of the home by search crews the day after the explosion.

Martinez’s son, Nathan, 11, was also in the house when it exploded. He was in his bedroom, but he somehow made it out alive. Nathan’s grandfather, Max Martinez, called it a miracle.

“He was in his bedroom on the second floor, the house exploded, he was thinking quick and he jumped out the window,” Martinez told FOX 31’s Aristea Brady.

Earlier this month, investigators determined the explosion was caused by gas that entered the home through a cut, abandoned flow line from a well.

After the explosion, Anadarko Petroleum, which operates wells near the home, announced it was closing 3,000 vertical wells in northeastern Colorado.