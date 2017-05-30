The Web Riderz Web Swing lets your kids swing, spin or kick back and relax. They're perfect for any backyard, roomy enough for up to four children, and hold up to 600 pounds. You can hang the swing from two points for a traditional back and forth, or from a single point for a merry-go-round style. The therapeutic benefits of swinging include sensory integration, exercise, body awareness and balance. Find them online at MAndMSalesInc.com for $115.
Web Riderz Web Swing
