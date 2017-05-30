Trash causing problems in Denver neighborhood; See how to report illegal dumping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Globeville resident David Acosta is fed up with people dumping putrid garbage in his neighborhood at night.

“It's just crazy. I wouldn't go in their neighborhood and throw my junk.”

Now that the weather is getting warm, the smell is overwhelming.

“Mattresses, trash, old trash bags, tires ... there might be food in the bags still or whatever is rotting."

Acosta said Denver crews have responded to calls to clean up the mess before, but the gruesome trash heap keeps reappearing within feet of an illegal dumping warning sign posted by Denver police.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the Denver Public Works Department and learned a new report was not made, so inspectors were unaware of the most recent dumping.

FOX31 received a statement saying, “Denver Public works will send a right of way services inspector to check out the trash issue near the 4500 block of North Cahita Court by tomorrow [Wednesday] morning.”

The mess will be cleaned up after that inspection is complete.

The city said there are two ways to report illegal dumping.

Residents can call 311 Rake pictures of the problem area and post them to www.pocketgov.com.

Visit your city’s website for information on how to report illegal dumping. Here are a few resources: